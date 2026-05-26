Eagle Financial Services Inc. $EFSI Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI - Free Report) by 2,935.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,094 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.36% of Eagle Financial Services worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Eagle Financial Services by 82.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eagle Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Eagle Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Freedom Capital raised Eagle Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Eagle Financial Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Eagle Financial Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EFSI

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Financial Services

In other news, Director Scott M. Hamberger bought 909 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $84,150. The trade was a 55.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFSI opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.22. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. Eagle Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.18 million. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Financial Services Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Eagle Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

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