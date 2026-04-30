Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,419 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $372.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.25.

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Visa Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of V opened at $334.49 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $607.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.38.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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