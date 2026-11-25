State Street Corp lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC - Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,131,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.59% of East West Bancorp worth $608,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Financial Advisors purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 35,023 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total value of $4,572,953.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,930 shares in the company, valued at $83,294,520.10. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel Alvarez sold 810 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $105,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,021.60. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,738. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $124.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.85 and a 200-day moving average of $124.14.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $822.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. East West Bancorp's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. East West Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East West Bank, a commercial bank headquartered in Pasadena, California. Founded in 1973, the bank initially served Chinese American communities in Southern California and has since expanded its services and geographic reach. East West Bank provides personal and business banking, commercial lending, trade finance, treasury management and other financial services. Its customers include individuals, small and midsize businesses, and larger companies, with a focus on supporting commerce between the United States and Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC - Free Report).

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