Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA Stock Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA - Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,115 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 79,078 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.28% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.49.

View Our Latest Research Report on Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.1%

DEA stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.67). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Easterly Government Properties's dividend payout ratio is 750.00%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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