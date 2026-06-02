Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys 14,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,460 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $39,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Supermicro introduced new DCBBS blueprints for NVIDIA Vera Rubin systems, positioning itself for large-scale AI data center builds from 5MW to 1GW and reinforcing its role as a key AI infrastructure supplier. Article Title

Supermicro introduced new DCBBS blueprints for NVIDIA Vera Rubin systems, positioning itself for large-scale AI data center builds from 5MW to 1GW and reinforcing its role as a key AI infrastructure supplier. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched new server solutions with Intel Xeon 6+ processors, highlighting efficiency gains and lower total cost of ownership for cloud and data center customers. Article Title

The company also launched new server solutions with Intel Xeon 6+ processors, highlighting efficiency gains and lower total cost of ownership for cloud and data center customers. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Super Micro to $44 from $36, showing improved sentiment around the stock even though the firm kept a Neutral rating. Article Title

Mizuho raised its price target on Super Micro to $44 from $36, showing improved sentiment around the stock even though the firm kept a Neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Reports that a European AI cloud provider selected SMCI’s NVIDIA GPU-accelerated rack-scale systems also support the company’s expanding AI customer base. Article Title

Reports that a European AI cloud provider selected SMCI’s NVIDIA GPU-accelerated rack-scale systems also support the company’s expanding AI customer base. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting SMCI as a long-term winning stock and another article discussing its valuation versus Broadcom are not direct catalysts, but they keep investor interest focused on the name. Article Title Article Title

Coverage noting SMCI as a long-term winning stock and another article discussing its valuation versus Broadcom are not direct catalysts, but they keep investor interest focused on the name. Negative Sentiment: There was also mention of a Taiwan chip-smuggling case involving Super Micro AI servers, which could raise supply-chain or compliance concerns if it attracts further scrutiny. Article Title

There was also mention of a Taiwan chip-smuggling case involving Super Micro AI servers, which could raise supply-chain or compliance concerns if it attracts further scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s strong AI-driven results may also heighten competition in the AI server market, since HPE competes with Super Micro for data center and AI infrastructure spending. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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