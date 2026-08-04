Eastern Bank Buys 27,324 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Eastern Bank grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,293 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the period. Eastern Bank's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $58,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,558,563,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after buying an additional 3,890,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,032,302,000 after buying an additional 2,934,098 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,240,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $520,168,000 after buying an additional 1,960,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,285,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $4,482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,678.08. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total transaction of $45,616,547.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,171,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $973,044,946.15. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock worth $382,160,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $185.33 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.52 and a 1-year high of $189.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.69. The company has a market cap of $233.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

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