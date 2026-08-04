Eastern Bank Has $17.46 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,667 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Eastern Bank's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 750.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total transaction of $847,343.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,575,653.55. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of COST stock opened at $954.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $423.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $844.06 and a 1-year high of $1,096.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $953.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $982.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.The company had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,125.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,059.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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