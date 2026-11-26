First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC - Free Report) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,116,034 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,634,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of Eastern Bankshares worth $65,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 70.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,382 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EBC

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, President Quincy Miller sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $755,040.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $767,349.44. This trade represents a 49.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald Westermann sold 23,005 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $492,997.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,567.95. This represents a 50.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,598. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of EBC opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $310.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Eastern Bankshares's payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Eastern Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Boston. The company provides personal and business banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, cash management and digital banking. Through its banking and affiliated businesses, Eastern also offers commercial lending, wealth management and insurance services. Its operations primarily serve businesses, individuals and organizations in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

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