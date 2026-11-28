Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Free Report) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,365 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 1,032,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.33% of Eastman Chemical worth $24,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,134,421,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,583,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,795,537 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $181,216,000 after buying an additional 1,301,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $81,645,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $21,071,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of EMN stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 6.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company is a global specialty materials and chemicals company headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee. Its roots date to 1920, when it began as a chemicals operation of Eastman Kodak; it became an independent company in 1994. The company makes materials and chemical products used in a wide range of industries. Its portfolio includes specialty plastics and copolyesters, cellulose acetate, films, fibers, additives, and chemical intermediates. These products serve applications such as packaging, transportation, construction, consumer goods, textiles, and personal care.

Further Reading

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