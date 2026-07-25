Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,095 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP's holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,147,650 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $87,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $8,777,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,888 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 84,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company's stock.

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Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The business's fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Eastman Chemical's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

Further Reading

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