Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Acquired by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 669.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR's holdings in Eaton were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $97,989,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 297,166 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,256,177 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $474,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $7,893,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eaton Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ETN stock opened at $391.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.28 and a 200 day moving average of $362.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $311.90 and a twelve month high of $435.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton's payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total value of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,209.88. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total value of $7,514,123.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,382,678.42. This trade represents a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $420.95.

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About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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