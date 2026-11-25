Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 140.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,658 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,235,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.48% of eBay worth $224,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. John Boyer Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Sweetnam sold 35,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $4,173,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,981,818.82. This trade represents a 34.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 40,710 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $4,796,452.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,069,738.44. The trade was a 54.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,613 shares of company stock worth $25,918,663. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of eBay from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of EBAY opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.03 and a 12-month high of $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

More eBay News

These are some of the EBAY news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Reports said put-option purchases were about 81% above typical volume. That may reflect increased hedging or bearish positioning, but options activity alone does not establish a directional outlook.

Reports said put-option purchases were about 81% above typical volume. That may reflect increased hedging or bearish positioning, but options activity alone does not establish a directional outlook. Negative Sentiment: Several eBay senior executives reported share sales, including SVPs Jordan Sweetnam and Mazen Rawashdeh. The transactions were disclosed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which can reduce their significance as a signal of executives’ views, but the sales may still weigh on sentiment. View the SEC filing

Several eBay senior executives reported share sales, including SVPs Jordan Sweetnam and Mazen Rawashdeh. The transactions were disclosed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which can reduce their significance as a signal of executives’ views, but the sales may still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Child-safety groups urged eBay and Amazon to stop selling AI toys until their safety is demonstrated. The calls could create reputational or regulatory pressure, although the report does not indicate a specific action against eBay. Read The Guardian article

eBay Profile

eBay Inc. operates a global online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers. Its platform supports both auction-style listings and fixed-price sales across a broad range of categories, including electronics, fashion, collectibles, home goods and auto parts. Founded by Pierre Omidyar in 1995 as AuctionWeb, the company adopted the eBay name in 1997. It also provides services and tools for sellers, including advertising, payments and shipping features that support transactions on its marketplace. eBay serves customers and businesses in markets around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report).

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