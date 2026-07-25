eBay Inc. $EBAY Holdings Lifted by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 299.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,675 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $116,766.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,716,399.06. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $96.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of eBay stock opened at $109.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.20. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.12 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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