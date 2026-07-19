eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 980.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,440 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 115,643 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $116,766.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,716,399.06. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,595.23. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage on eBay with an Outperform rating and a $135 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This kind of analyst support can help reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Benzinga coverage

Wedbush initiated coverage on eBay with an rating and a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This kind of analyst support can help reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: The UK competition watchdog cleared eBay’s $1.2 billion Depop acquisition , removing a regulatory hurdle and signaling progress on eBay’s growth-by-acquisition strategy. Retail Insight Network article

The UK competition watchdog cleared eBay’s , removing a regulatory hurdle and signaling progress on eBay’s growth-by-acquisition strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that eBay currently has a “Hold” consensus from brokerages, which suggests analysts remain split on the near-term outlook despite the recent bullish target. American Banking News article

Coverage also noted that eBay currently has a consensus from brokerages, which suggests analysts remain split on the near-term outlook despite the recent bullish target. Neutral Sentiment: A product-related mention about a classic Camaro being listed on eBay is not a meaningful company-specific catalyst for the stock. MSN article

A product-related mention about a classic Camaro being listed on eBay is not a meaningful company-specific catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s renewed push to acquire eBay, including his comment that the company is “coming for eBay one way or another.” While an acquisition premium can sometimes support a stock, the repeated takeover pressure and talk of appealing directly to shareholders may also create uncertainty and volatility for eBay investors. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Stock Up 1.0%

eBay stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.85 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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