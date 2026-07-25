eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,239 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in eBay were worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,967.61. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,214,595.23. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $109.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.12 and a 1-year high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.20.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on eBay

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here