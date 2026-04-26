eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,408 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 10,829 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System's holdings in eBay were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $770,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of eBay by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $223,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242,168 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of eBay by 407.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 30.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 31.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial set a $94.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $96.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.94.

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Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $3,076,237.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $435,388.67. This represents a 87.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,733,638.76. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 120,393 shares of company stock worth $11,327,504 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $97.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $107.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from eBay's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

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