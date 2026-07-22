eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596,262 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 1,437,926 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of eBay worth $327,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.6% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 100,002 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of eBay by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 45,364 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 192,239 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $17,498,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $10,858,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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eBay News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: GameStop raised its eBay stake to nearly 10% (about 43.4 million shares), showing strong conviction and increasing the odds of continued strategic pressure on eBay. Article Title

GameStop raised its eBay stake to nearly 10% (about 43.4 million shares), showing strong conviction and increasing the odds of continued strategic pressure on eBay. Positive Sentiment: Some investors may view the rejected bid and renewed buying as a sign that eBay’s shares could attract further takeover or activist interest, potentially supporting the stock. Article Title

Some investors may view the rejected bid and renewed buying as a sign that eBay’s shares could attract further takeover or activist interest, potentially supporting the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reports confirm the same core development: Ryan Cohen and GameStop expanded their eBay position after eBay’s board rejected a roughly $55.5 billion offer at $125 per share as “neither credible nor attractive.” The details reinforce the takeover narrative, but do not add new business fundamentals. Article Title

Multiple reports confirm the same core development: Ryan Cohen and GameStop expanded their eBay position after eBay’s board rejected a roughly $55.5 billion offer at $125 per share as “neither credible nor attractive.” The details reinforce the takeover narrative, but do not add new business fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary framing the situation as an activist campaign rather than a straightforward acquisition suggests the story may create volatility, but the ultimate impact on eBay remains uncertain. Article Title

Commentary framing the situation as an activist campaign rather than a straightforward acquisition suggests the story may create volatility, but the ultimate impact on eBay remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: eBay’s board rejection of the offer signals management is not receptive to the current proposal, which reduces the chance of an immediate deal and may disappoint takeover traders. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $96.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $113.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $77.12 and a one year high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $116,766.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,399.06. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,557.68. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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