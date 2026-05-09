eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532,330 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 44,708 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 1.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of eBay worth $133,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $755,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,976 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $68,999,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in eBay by 32.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,891,398 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $262,973,000 after acquiring an additional 701,530 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $63,098,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in eBay by 236.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 893,087 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $81,226,000 after acquiring an additional 628,023 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 target price on eBay in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,199,686.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,113.12. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,952 shares of company stock worth $8,251,267. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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