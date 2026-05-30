eBay Inc. $EBAY Stock Holdings Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,553 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,665 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.22% of eBay worth $87,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in eBay by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $755,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,976 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,999,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in eBay by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,891,398 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $262,973,000 after acquiring an additional 701,530 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,098,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 893,087 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $81,226,000 after acquiring an additional 628,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,953 shares of company stock worth $14,139,444. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Wall Street Zen raised eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 price objective on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.84.

Get Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here