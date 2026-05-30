eBay Inc. $EBAY Stock Position Decreased by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,198 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 73,500 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 3.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.12% of eBay worth $47,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in eBay by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $223,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242,168 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in eBay by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,048 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $255,294,000 after purchasing an additional 113,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in eBay by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,108 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $116,766.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,716,399.06. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 136,953 shares of company stock valued at $14,139,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

eBay News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

View Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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