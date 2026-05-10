Ebert Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Ebert Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,955 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000. Fair Isaac accounts for 4.7% of Ebert Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,037 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,947 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. UBS Group cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,655.07.

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Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,125.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,132.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,450.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $870.01 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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