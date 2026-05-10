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Ebert Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 24,799 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Ebert Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter, purchasing 24,799 shares valued at about $15.4 million. The ETF now makes up roughly 14.6% of the firm’s portfolio, making it its third-largest holding.
  • Other institutional investors also added to their QQQ positions, and institutional ownership of the fund stands at 44.58%. That suggests continued professional investor interest in the Nasdaq-100 tracking ETF.
  • QQQ has been supported by Nasdaq-100 strength and AI-driven tech momentum, with the ETF trading near its 52-week high at $710.93. The fund also recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 per share, implying a modest 0.4% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Ebert Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,799 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $15,422,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 14.6% of Ebert Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $710.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $486.20 and a fifty-two week high of $711.23. The business's 50-day moving average is $615.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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