Ebert Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Ebert Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,674 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of Ebert Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $657.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $495.39 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $506.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.56. The stock has a market cap of $441.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $480.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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