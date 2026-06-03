Ebert Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ebert Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,413 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $20,339,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 19.3% of Ebert Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $222.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $137.95 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled its RTX Spark PC superchip and a broader push into AI PCs with partners like Microsoft, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, opening a new market beyond data centers and pressuring Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Nvidia's new chip to power fresh line of Windows laptops by Dell, HP

NVIDIA unveiled its RTX Spark PC superchip and a broader push into AI PCs with partners like Microsoft, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, opening a new market beyond data centers and pressuring Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched Vera Rubin, Vera CPU, and the DSX AI-factory platform, signaling stronger long-term demand for its chips, networking, software, and infrastructure tools. NVIDIA Vera Rubin ramps into full production

The company also launched Vera Rubin, Vera CPU, and the DSX AI-factory platform, signaling stronger long-term demand for its chips, networking, software, and infrastructure tools. Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang’s comments boosted the AI ecosystem around NVIDIA, with Marvell, Arm, and several infrastructure partners rallying on his endorsements and product roadmap. Nvidia's Jensen Huang says Marvell could be the next trillion-dollar company

CEO Jensen Huang’s comments boosted the AI ecosystem around NVIDIA, with Marvell, Arm, and several infrastructure partners rallying on his endorsements and product roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and raised its price target to $270, adding to a generally bullish analyst backdrop for NVDA. Benzinga report on Needham rating

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and raised its price target to $270, adding to a generally bullish analyst backdrop for NVDA. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles noted that NVDA has been consolidating near highs and that a near-term pullback is possible after the recent run, even though the longer-term thesis remains intact.

Some articles noted that NVDA has been consolidating near highs and that a near-term pullback is possible after the recent run, even though the longer-term thesis remains intact. Negative Sentiment: There were also reminders of risks, including U.S.-China export scrutiny, Chinese efforts to build alternatives, and reports of insider selling, which could temper enthusiasm around the stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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