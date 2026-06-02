Ebert Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.66 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ebert Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,483 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $4,662,000. Amazon.com accounts for 4.4% of Ebert Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $261.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,348,244. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Amazon, with multiple bullish notes reiterating Buy ratings and higher price targets, citing improving cloud momentum and the potential for newer businesses like supply chain services and satellite internet to become meaningful revenue drivers.

Wall Street remains constructive on Amazon, with multiple bullish notes reiterating ratings and higher price targets, citing improving cloud momentum and the potential for newer businesses like supply chain services and satellite internet to become meaningful revenue drivers. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s AI story is getting stronger: reports highlighted that its $8 billion Anthropic stake has ballooned in value and that AWS continues to benefit from partnership demand, reinforcing the company’s optionality in artificial intelligence.

Amazon’s AI story is getting stronger: reports highlighted that its has ballooned in value and that AWS continues to benefit from partnership demand, reinforcing the company’s optionality in artificial intelligence. Positive Sentiment: The company also received supportive coverage as a leading long-term AI/data center play, with investors seeing Amazon’s scale in cloud, logistics, and infrastructure as a durable competitive advantage.

The company also received supportive coverage as a leading long-term AI/data center play, with investors seeing Amazon’s scale in cloud, logistics, and infrastructure as a durable competitive advantage. Positive Sentiment: Amazon said it has already invested £15 billion in the U.K. toward a planned multiyear commitment, underscoring continued capital deployment into growth and infrastructure.

Amazon said it has already invested in the U.K. toward a planned multiyear commitment, underscoring continued capital deployment into growth and infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Amazon as a high-quality stock after a strong multi-year run, but also noted that the shares are no longer cheap, which may be encouraging investors to take profits or wait for a better entry point.

Several articles framed Amazon as a high-quality stock after a strong multi-year run, but also noted that the shares are no longer cheap, which may be encouraging investors to take profits or wait for a better entry point. Neutral Sentiment: Some headlines about Jeff Bezos-related stock portfolios and Amazon being a top data-center or retail-media name are supportive in tone, but they are mostly commentary rather than new fundamental news.

Some headlines about Jeff Bezos-related stock portfolios and Amazon being a top data-center or retail-media name are supportive in tone, but they are mostly commentary rather than new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: A Reuters report said the EU may tighten cloud procurement rules in a way that could restrict Amazon Web Services’ access to certain strategic government tenders in Europe, creating a potential regulatory headwind.

A Reuters report said the in a way that could restrict Amazon Web Services’ access to certain strategic government tenders in Europe, creating a potential regulatory headwind. Negative Sentiment: Blue Origin’s recent rocket explosion raised concerns that Amazon’s satellite internet ambitions could face delays, even though management is trying to stay focused on the broader project.

Blue Origin’s recent rocket explosion raised concerns that Amazon’s satellite internet ambitions could face delays, even though management is trying to stay focused on the broader project. Negative Sentiment: Greg Abel’s decision to dump Amazon shares in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio is a modest sentiment negative, though it reflects portfolio allocation choices rather than a new problem with Amazon’s business.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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