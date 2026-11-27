Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Echostar CORP (NASDAQ:ECHO - Free Report) by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,903 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 234,624 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Echostar worth $39,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,774,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth $4,568,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Echostar during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,405,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth $1,541,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 8.3% during the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 544,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,697,000 after buying an additional 41,671 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Echostar alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Echostar

In other Echostar news, Director William Wall bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.41 per share, for a total transaction of $90,410.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,435. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Echostar from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Echostar from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Echostar from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Echostar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Echostar from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ECHO

Echostar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Echostar CORP has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Echostar (NASDAQ:ECHO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.07 by $4.90. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.00 million. Echostar had a net margin of 81.29% and a return on equity of 22.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Echostar CORP will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation is a communications and entertainment company whose businesses include satellite-based connectivity, broadband services, television programming and wireless communications. Its offerings include Hughes Network Systems' satellite and managed network services, as well as DISH TV and Sling TV services. Hughes serves residential, enterprise and government customers in the United States and internationally, using satellite and terrestrial networks to deliver connectivity and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echostar CORP (NASDAQ:ECHO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Echostar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Echostar wasn't on the list.

While Echostar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report