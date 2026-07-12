Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,701 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 730 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.60. 649,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,529. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $263.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.15 and a fifty-two week high of $309.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Ecolab's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $352.00 to $345.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ecolab from $337.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ecolab from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $296.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Benjamin M. Clark purchased 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.83 per share, with a total value of $263,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 1,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $285,727.89. This trade represents a 1,204.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $250.65 per share, with a total value of $250,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,899.50. This represents a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,508. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

See Also

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