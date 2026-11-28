EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938,669 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 118,473 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 5.2% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $672,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 95.0% in the third quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Get MRSH alerts: Sign Up

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $218.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.07. The firm has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.60 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,000. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Dean Klisura sold 4,194 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,187,000. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MRSH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $234.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRSH

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, now known as Marsh and traded on the NYSE under the symbol MRSH, is a global professional services firm focused on risk, strategy and people. Its businesses help organizations manage risks, arrange insurance and reinsurance, and address workforce and organizational challenges. The company's principal businesses include Marsh, an insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm; Guy Carpenter, which provides reinsurance brokerage and related services; Mercer, which offers consulting in areas such as health, wealth and careers; and Oliver Wyman, a management consulting firm.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marsh & McLennan Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marsh & McLennan Companies wasn't on the list.

While Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report