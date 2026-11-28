EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,430,834 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,764 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 8.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 5.03% of Dollar Tree worth $1,075,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $2,643,741,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $1,176,661,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $455,845,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,350,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,631,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Dollar Tree News

Here's some of the latest news about DLTR:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dollar Tree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $315,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,568.20. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $155,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $537,580.83. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $148.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.53. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that operates Dollar Tree stores in the United States and Canada. Its stores sell a range of everyday merchandise, including household goods, food and snacks, party supplies, seasonal items, health and beauty products, and toys. The company traces its roots to a variety-store business founded in 1986 and adopted the Dollar Tree name in 1993. It expanded through its 2015 acquisition of Family Dollar, which served neighborhood locations with a broader assortment of everyday products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report).

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