Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,115.68 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,044.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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