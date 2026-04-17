Edison International $EIX Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,491 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 170,430 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.12% of Edison International worth $26,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,739,673 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,860,169,000 after acquiring an additional 269,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 801,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,407,847 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $298,946,000 after acquiring an additional 545,344 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,561,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $252,146,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,346,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $260,859,000 after acquiring an additional 220,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edison International from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $71.59 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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