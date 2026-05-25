Edison International $EIX Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,323 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 53,947 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.18% of Edison International worth $40,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $71.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business's 50 day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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