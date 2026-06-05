Edison International $EIX Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,644 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 193,549 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Edison International were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,134,268,000 after purchasing an additional 480,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $803,407,000 after purchasing an additional 386,905 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $595,033,000 after purchasing an additional 801,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,407,847 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $298,946,000 after purchasing an additional 545,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,561,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $252,146,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Edison International

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $71.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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