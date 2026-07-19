Edison International $EIX Stake Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,733 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Edison International were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,134,268,000 after buying an additional 480,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,141,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,989,135,000 after acquiring an additional 953,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $803,407,000 after buying an additional 386,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,070,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $364,341,000 after purchasing an additional 662,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE EIX opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Edison International has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Edison International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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