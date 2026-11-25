Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,057 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 403,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.29% of Edison International worth $59,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, Director Peter Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $27,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,258.72. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edison International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $61.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Trading Down 0.3%

Edison International stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Edison International has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $81.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Edison International's revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a holding company focused on electric power generation and delivery. Its principal subsidiary, Southern California Edison (SCE), is a regulated electric utility that serves homes and businesses across much of central and Southern California. SCE operates and maintains the electric grid, including transmission and distribution infrastructure, and works to support the region's shift to cleaner energy. Edison International also provides energy advisory and management services through its Edison Energy business.

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