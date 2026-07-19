Edison International $EIX Stock Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,485,044 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 382,309 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.91% of Edison International worth $254,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,134,268,000 after buying an additional 480,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,141,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,989,135,000 after acquiring an additional 953,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $803,407,000 after acquiring an additional 386,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,070,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $364,341,000 after acquiring an additional 662,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Bank of America dropped their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Read Our Latest Report on EIX

Edison International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $79.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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