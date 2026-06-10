Edison International $EIX Stock Position Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,320,066 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 866,401 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Edison International worth $199,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,148,661 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,390 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $168,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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