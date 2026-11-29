Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515,955 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,246,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Edison International worth $296,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,340,412,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $329,766,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $309,361,000. Amundi grew its stake in Edison International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,570,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $265,843,000 after purchasing an additional 759,236 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $261,275,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,845,258.72. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. Edison International has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $81.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Edison International's payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $61.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a holding company focused on electric utility operations and energy services. Its principal subsidiary, Southern California Edison (SCE), supplies electricity to homes and businesses across a broad area of central, coastal and Southern California. SCE operates and maintains the electric grid in its service territory and supports efforts to modernize the system and integrate cleaner energy resources. Edison International has also operated energy advisory and management businesses serving commercial and industrial customers.

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