Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 283.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,969 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,969 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE EW opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.91. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $56,762.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,671,117.80. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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