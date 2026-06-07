Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 521.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,995 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 277,697 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $28,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,285,000 after buying an additional 58,988 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 50,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,028,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.6%

EW stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the sale, the vice president owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 95,057 shares of company stock worth $7,874,217 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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