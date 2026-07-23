Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Bought by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 526.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,031 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 128,612 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,749 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,984,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,686,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 778,129 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $66,335,000 after buying an additional 47,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,347 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,816,861.34. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The business's fifty day moving average price is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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