Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 42,906 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,950.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.94. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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