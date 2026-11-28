Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400,474 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 851,361 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.94% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $466,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 7,409 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,358 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $64,530.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,544.50. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 48,900 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $5,039,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,333.90. The trade was a 68.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,301 shares of company stock worth $5,260,398. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a medical technology company focused on treating structural heart disease. Its products include transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems and surgical heart valves, as well as technologies and therapies for mitral and tricuspid valve conditions. The company traces its roots to 1958, when engineer Miles “Lowell” Edwards began working with surgeon Albert Starr to develop an artificial heart valve. Their work led to the Starr-Edwards heart valve, first implanted in 1960.

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