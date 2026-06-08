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Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $501.09 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Amphenol logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Egerton Capital UK LLP trimmed its Amphenol stake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, but still held 3.71 million shares valued at about $501.1 million, making APH its 6th-largest position.
  • Amphenol continues to attract heavy institutional ownership, with firms like Vanguard, State Street, Geode, Capital International Investors, and Norges Bank increasing or initiating positions; 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutions.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, beating estimates on EPS and revenue, and it also announced a $0.25 quarterly dividend payable July 15. Analysts remain broadly bullish, with an average price target of $176.87.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Egerton Capital UK LLP cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707,911 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 115,511 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 5.4% of Egerton Capital UK LLP's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.30% of Amphenol worth $501,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,942,156,000 after purchasing an additional 676,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $3,052,145,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $138.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.99. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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