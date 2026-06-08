Egerton Capital UK LLP Purchases 72,580 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,385,084 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 5.6% of Egerton Capital UK LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.36% of Boston Scientific worth $513,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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