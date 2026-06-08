Egerton Capital UK LLP Purchases New Holdings in The New York Times Company $NYT

Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,410,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,882,000. New York Times makes up 1.1% of Egerton Capital UK LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.87% of New York Times at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 59.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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New York Times Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $76.79 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,944.22. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $320,819.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,496. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 17,121 shares of company stock worth $1,310,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

New York Times News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Negative Sentiment: The Schall Law Firm said it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by The New York Times Company’s directors and management, which can create uncertainty and weigh on investor sentiment. NYT Investors Have the Opportunity to Join Investigation of The New York Times Company with the Schall Law Firm

The Schall Law Firm said it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by The New York Times Company’s directors and management, which can create uncertainty and weigh on investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Several New York Times articles on elections and politics were published over the past day, including live primary results and Washington coverage, but these are routine content updates and are unlikely to materially affect NYT’s business outlook. Montana U.S. Senate Primary 2026: Live Election Results

Several New York Times articles on elections and politics were published over the past day, including live primary results and Washington coverage, but these are routine content updates and are unlikely to materially affect NYT’s business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that NYT has fallen since its last earnings report, suggesting the market is still digesting recent results and looking for the next catalyst. Why Is New York Times (NYT) Down 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NYT

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

See Also

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