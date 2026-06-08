Egerton Capital UK LLP Sells 863,658 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Egerton Capital UK LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,325 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 863,658 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises about 2.2% of Egerton Capital UK LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Seagate Technology worth $200,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 155,187 shares of company stock worth $108,267,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $847.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $661.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.59. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $124.63 and a 52 week high of $966.80.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. Seagate Technology's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 28.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $772.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Stories

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