EJMK Ventures LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

EJMK Ventures LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,158 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of EJMK Ventures LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Targeted Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. WMS Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $1,909,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 79,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,928 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. President Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore raised Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.26. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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