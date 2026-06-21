EJMK Ventures LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

EJMK Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of EJMK Ventures LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,089,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $228.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $149.04 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The firm has a market cap of $549.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson’s prostate cancer drug Erleada showed encouraging clinical results, with Reuters-reported data indicating it cut the risk of cancer spread or death by 20% in a study setting. That kind of pipeline progress can support longer-term revenue growth. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson’s prostate cancer drug showed encouraging clinical results, with Reuters-reported data indicating it cut the risk of cancer spread or death by 20% in a study setting. That kind of pipeline progress can support longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to be highlighted as a strong dividend stock , with articles pointing to Johnson & Johnson’s long history of dividend increases and its appeal to income-focused investors seeking stability in a volatile market. Article Title

The company continues to be highlighted as a strong , with articles pointing to Johnson & Johnson’s long history of dividend increases and its appeal to income-focused investors seeking stability in a volatile market. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced plans to invest more than $1 billion in a Florida contact lens manufacturing facility, reinforcing confidence in future operating capacity and U.S. production investment. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced plans to invest more than in a Florida contact lens manufacturing facility, reinforcing confidence in future operating capacity and U.S. production investment. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces describe JNJ as a defensive name that may hold up better if markets weaken, but these articles are largely opinion-based and do not add new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several commentary pieces describe JNJ as a defensive name that may hold up better if markets weaken, but these articles are largely opinion-based and do not add new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Shares have been soft over the past few months, with one note saying the stock is down about 3% in three months despite solid results and pipeline progress. That recent weakness may be weighing on sentiment even as investors debate whether the dip is attractive. Article Title

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

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