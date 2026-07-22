Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,809,888 shares of the company's stock after selling 104,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Elanco Animal Health worth $91,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3,358.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 196,884 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,386,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,189,000 after acquiring an additional 94,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10,291.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 318,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 315,858 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 4,971 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 4,911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,524.20. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.55.

Read Our Latest Report on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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